Two Dead, 19 Hurt On Ground In RV-10 Crash
Homebuilt crashed into a furniture upholstery factory about 2:09 p.m. Thursday.
The two occupants of an RV-10 died and 19 people were injured in a furniture upholstery factory when the plane went down into the roof of the building in Los Angeles on Thursday. The airplane had just taken off from Fullerton Airport in Orange County when the pilot reported an issue and asked for an immediate return to the field. It crashed a short time later. Witnesses said it was in a steep bank to the right when it crashed.
The aircraft was built in 2011 and while the pilot has not been formally identified numerous social media posts say he was a long-time homebuilder who was active in the community and helped others with their projects. According to FlightAware, the aircraft climbed to about 900 feet before descending steadily over about 30 seconds.