Two Killed, 14 Injured In Skydive Caravan Crash

Two people were killed and 14 others injured in the crash landing of a Cessna Caravan skydiving plane in Brazil on Wednesday. The Skydive4Fun aircraft took off from the National Skydive Center in Boituva which is considered the “national skydive capital” of Brazil and apparently made an immediate forced landing. “In Boituva’s 50 years of skydiving history, it’s the first aircraft accident at the National Skydiving Center. It’s a very sad day,” Boituva Mayor Edson Marcusso told local media.

Skydive4Fun operates a Caravan configured for 15 skydivers and a pilot and a Grand Caravan that can carry 18 skydivers and a pilot. Textron says the Caravan has a useful load of 3,200 pounds and the Grand Caravan has a useful load of 3,532 pounds.