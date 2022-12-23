A former mayor of Santa Monica, Rex Minter, 95, died after the Cessna 150A in which he was a passenger flipped during a forced landing on Santa Monica Beach just south of the pier on Thursday. The unidentified pilot is in a local hospital. The pilot requested a return to Santa Monica Airport just after takeoff citing a rough running engine. He was trying to line up on Runway 3 but told the tower he couldn’t make the field and was heading for the beach.
The tide was going out and there was a wide swath of hard-packed sand the pilot might have been aiming for but it settled in the breakers. First responders were on the scene within minutes and both men were taken to a local hospital but Minter died. Minter had a long career in public service, joining city council in 1955, serving as mayor from 1963 to 1967 and as a city attorney and judge after that.
If the airport had been closed like Santa Monica wants this would have never happened.
If the ocean wasn’t so near the shore this would not have happened. If “lead spilling, CO2 producing” airplanes were banned this would not have happened. If airplanes were made out of sponge rubber this would not have happened.
As Stanislaw Lem said: If it weren’t for the internet, I’d never have known how many idiots there were in the world. And I’m not referring to the pilot.