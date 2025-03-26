Two Patrouille de France Jets Collide, No Fatalities

Two pilots and a passenger are recovering in hospital after two Alpha Jets in the Patrouille de France air demonstration team collided during training at an airport in eastern France on Tuesday. All three ejected. The nature and seriousness of their injuries has not been released. Their identities have not been released and the nature of the passenger's participation in the flight is unclear. The collision occurred after a six-ship looping maneuver that was supposed to end in a downward split. The collision occurred during the split.