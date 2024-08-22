U.S. Airlines Reach Highest Workforce Levels In Two Decades

New data from the Department of Transportation (DOT) reveals that U.S. passenger and cargo airlines now employ more than 1 million people, marking it the largest workforce in nearly 23 years.

Airlines for America (A4A), the organization representing U.S. passenger and cargo airlines, shared the news in an Aug. 13 press release noting that the milestone “highlights the ongoing commitment of the U.S. airline industry to provide well-paying jobs across the industry.” In June, U.S. carriers added more than 200,000 jobs, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

According to A4A, in 2022, air transportation workers earned the highest wages and most generous benefits offered in the industry’s history. Wages were 39 percent higher than those of the average private sector employee, while workers earned additional benefits such as medical coverage, flight perks, retirement plans, and job flexibility.