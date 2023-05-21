U.S. Endorses F-16 Training For Ukrainian Pilots

The U.S. government has changed its stance and will support the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. That could lead to the U.S. giving European countries permission to transfer their surplus Vipers to Ukraine. According to Politico, this could be the first of such arrangements and other Western aircraft might be considered for transfer to Ukraine, but the types were not announced.
As a practical matter, the F-16 is a prominent first choice because Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands all have surplus aircraft since taking delivery of F-35s. There have been no applications by any of those countries to the U.S. to donate them to Ukraine. As a condition of buying U.S.-made military hardware, the U.S. must sign off on any plan to transfer it to other countries. After Friday’s announcement, Dutch Defense Minister Kahsa Ollengren said her country is ready to get the training program going.
Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky did a victory lap around the G-7 meeting where he was invited as an observer. “This will greatly enhance our army in the sky,” Zelensky tweeted. “I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima.” Earlier this year, the U.S. Air Force evaluated the skills of two Ukrainian fighter pilots at an Air National Guard F-16 base in Arizona. It will take several months at least to get the pilots trained and, if the donations are approved, the aircraft will have to be put in flying shape before they see action in Ukraine.
It’s not our war; now it is?
This is a fight between democracy and civilization vs authoritarianism and destruction. Putin cannot be allowed to win. It is our fight.
So was Vietnam, Mr. Kennedy.
BS. I have heard that line since Vietnam. This is a European problem, they need to deal with it. We are only there because the Ukrainians likely have something on Biden, and the military contractors need to fill the void from the last 20 years of war.
Like it or not, were at war with Russia. Were supplying the other side and Russian lives are being lost due to our “help”. At least that’s how the Russians see it. The only question is…how deep will we get involved?