uAvionix AV-30-E Indicator Gains Autopilot Interface Capability

Bigfork, Montana-based uAvionix, recently acquired by DC Capital Partners, announced Monday (March 21) that its AV-30-E multimode indicator can now interface with select digital autopilots with its external magnetometer capability. A free software update for the non-certified AV-30-E is now available for supporting the TruTrak Vizion 385 and Vizion PMA, and BendixKing’s xCruze 100 and AeroCruze 100 autopilots. Interface adapters are not needed, according to uAvionix.

The company is pursuing approvals for other digital autopilots, including the Trio Pro Pilot, and integration testing is underway. Interface adapters for analog autopilots are also on the development agenda for uAvionix.

The AV-30 indicator series will soon be joined in the uAvionix product line by the AV-Mag external magnetometer. With improved sensors, uAvionix says, the AV-Mag increases performance and decreases pilot workload with zero-drift magnetically slaved DG operation. Certified units, and corresponding software updates, will follow, according to the company.