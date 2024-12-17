NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Ukraine Develops Anti-Aircraft Lasers

Ukraine has a separate military division for unmanned systems led by Vadym Sukharevskyi.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Wikimedia/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ukraine says it's developed a laser weapon that can shoot down aircraft flying as high as 6,000 feet. Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces, told Interfax the weapon, called Tryzub, is still under development but has been successfully tested. "It really works, it really exists," he said. Sukharevskyi said Ukraine is the fifth country in the world to develop this kind of technology.

Sukharevskyi said his command has also developed drone-carrying drones that take small attack drones most of the way to attack targets deep inside Russia. The "mother drones" carry two attack drones and have a range of more than 40 miles. "They carry 2 FPVs and actually act as a repeater and hit deep enemy targets," he said.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Airliner Backlog Hits 17,000 Planes
Aviation NewsAirliner Backlog Hits 17,000 PlanesRuss Niles
Pilot Convicted Of Criminal Charges In Fatal Australian Crash
Aviation NewsPilot Convicted Of Criminal Charges In Fatal Australian CrashRuss Niles
Pilot Groups Want FAA Denial Policy Stayed
Aviation NewsPilot Groups Want FAA Denial Policy StayedRuss Niles
Philippine Mars Aborts Museum Flights
Aviation NewsPhilippine Mars Aborts Museum FlightsRuss Niles
Mooney Operators Report Leakage, Paint Issues After Using G100UL
Aviation NewsMooney Operators Report Leakage, Paint Issues After Using G100ULRuss Niles
Drone Sighting Briefly Closes Stewart Airport
Aviation NewsDrone Sighting Briefly Closes Stewart AirportRuss Niles