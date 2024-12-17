Ukraine Develops Anti-Aircraft Lasers
Ukraine has a separate military division for unmanned systems led by Vadym Sukharevskyi.
Ukraine says it's developed a laser weapon that can shoot down aircraft flying as high as 6,000 feet. Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces, told Interfax the weapon, called Tryzub, is still under development but has been successfully tested. "It really works, it really exists," he said. Sukharevskyi said Ukraine is the fifth country in the world to develop this kind of technology.
Sukharevskyi said his command has also developed drone-carrying drones that take small attack drones most of the way to attack targets deep inside Russia. The "mother drones" carry two attack drones and have a range of more than 40 miles. "They carry 2 FPVs and actually act as a repeater and hit deep enemy targets," he said.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories