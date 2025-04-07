NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Ukraine Drone Attack Pilot Describes His Role

A Russian drone seconds before Butcher’s exploding drone brought it down.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Ukraine Ministry of Defense

A former Canadian butcher, who has adopted that as his call sign in the Ukrainian air force's 25th Air Assault Brigade, has lifted the lid a little on the highly secretive and highly successful anti-drone operations the unit conducts. Butcher recently made his first kill of a Russian drone (a highly dangerous Lancet) by getting his own explosive-laden drone close enough to bring the enemy aircraft down by its own self-inflicted detonation. "After months of training and hard work, I got my first confirmed kill as a pilot today," he said in an X post published by Forbes. "And this one saved lives, given it was a Lancet. Pretty to cool to think that I might be the only non-Ukrainian in the world to have ever taken one down with a fixed wing drone."

Butcher went to Ukraine to work for a humanitarian organization but decided to get more directly involved. In his 40s and with bad knees, he was of no use to the Army but his fondness for video games gave him skills to make a difference in the war. “I would say being a gamer has definitely helped,” he told Forbes. “You develop hand-eye coordination, reflexes, and you can see small changes on a monitor.” But he said not all his fellow suicide drone pilots are gamers. The battalion commander has never touched a console but is a quadruple ace. “It takes a lot of different factors, and different people bring different assets to the table,” says Butcher. “There is no career path for this.”

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
UK Investigators Want Better Whole Aircraft Parachute Placards
Aviation NewsUK Investigators Want Better Whole Aircraft Parachute PlacardsRuss Niles
SNF Observations: Blazing Sun, Economic Storm Clouds
Aviation NewsSNF Observations: Blazing Sun, Economic Storm CloudsEditorial Staff
UK-Based USAF Fighter Wing Brings F-35A Complement Up To Strength
Aviation NewsUK-Based USAF Fighter Wing Brings F-35A Complement Up To StrengthMark Phelps
Airline Stocks Tumble, Nudged Downward By Tariff Fears
Aviation NewsAirline Stocks Tumble, Nudged Downward By Tariff FearsMark Phelps
Dallas College Launches 13-Month A&P Program
Aviation NewsDallas College Launches 13-Month A&P ProgramMark Phelps
Lancair Loses Clamshell Door; Pilot Makes Safe Landing
Aviation NewsLancair Loses Clamshell Door; Pilot Makes Safe LandingMark Phelps