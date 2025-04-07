Ukraine Drone Attack Pilot Describes His Role

A former Canadian butcher, who has adopted that as his call sign in the Ukrainian air force's 25th Air Assault Brigade, has lifted the lid a little on the highly secretive and highly successful anti-drone operations the unit conducts. Butcher recently made his first kill of a Russian drone (a highly dangerous Lancet) by getting his own explosive-laden drone close enough to bring the enemy aircraft down by its own self-inflicted detonation. "After months of training and hard work, I got my first confirmed kill as a pilot today," he said in an X post published by Forbes. "And this one saved lives, given it was a Lancet. Pretty to cool to think that I might be the only non-Ukrainian in the world to have ever taken one down with a fixed wing drone."