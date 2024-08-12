Ukraine Looking For Retired F-16 Pilots

Ukraine is now recruiting retired F-16 pilots to bolster its ranks according to a senior U.S. lawmaker. Sen. Lindsay Graham said this week that ex-Viper pilots can likely get a combat job if they want one. "If you're a retired F-16 pilot and you're looking to fight for freedom, they will hire you here," Graham told reporters after a meeting with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky. "They're going to look throughout NATO nations for willing fighter pilots who retired to come help them until they can get their pilots trained. So we're going to get these jets in the air sooner rather than later."