Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Ukraine Looking For Retired F-16 Pilots

Ukraine is now recruiting retired F-16 pilots to bolster its ranks according to a senior U.S. lawmaker. Sen. Lindsay Graham said this week that ex-Viper pilots can likely get a…

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Ukraine is now recruiting retired F-16 pilots to bolster its ranks according to a senior U.S. lawmaker. Sen. Lindsay Graham said this week that ex-Viper pilots can likely get a combat job if they want one. "If you're a retired F-16 pilot and you're looking to fight for freedom, they will hire you here," Graham told reporters after a meeting with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky. "They're going to look throughout NATO nations for willing fighter pilots who retired to come help them until they can get their pilots trained. So we're going to get these jets in the air sooner rather than later."

Ukraine got its first few F-16s in late July and there should be about 20 ready for combat by the end of the year but training pilots is a slow process. Only about 20 Ukrainian Air Force pilots will be qualified by the end of the year and that's about half the number needed for the available aircraft. The Vipers are expected to act as a deterrance to long range attacks from the Russian side of the line by forcing them to release their weapons from a greater distance.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Thanks For Your Input
Aviation NewsThanks For Your InputRuss Niles
Pilot Continues Flight After Gear Torn Off On Takeoff
Aviation NewsPilot Continues Flight After Gear Torn Off On TakeoffRuss Niles
Skywest Pilot Diverts After Saying He Wasn’t Qualified For Jackson Hole Landing
Aviation NewsSkywest Pilot Diverts After Saying He Wasn’t Qualified For Jackson Hole LandingRuss Niles
ATR Crash Kills 62 Near Sao Paulo
Aviation NewsATR Crash Kills 62 Near Sao PauloRuss Niles
Study Shows Alaska Tops In Per Capita U.S. Private Jet Departures
Aviation NewsStudy Shows Alaska Tops In Per Capita U.S. Private Jet DeparturesAmelia Walsh
Cessna 172 Flight From California To Hawaii Sparks Social Media Buzz
Aviation NewsCessna 172 Flight From California To Hawaii Sparks Social Media BuzzAmelia Walsh