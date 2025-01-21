Ukraine Drones Strike Russian Aircraft Factory
Production facility is about 200 miles from the Ukraine border
In an apparent drone attack from Ukraine, this morning, the Smolensk Aviation Plant in Russia was reportedly set ablaze. The factory produces the Sukhoi Su-25 ground-attack aircraft, as well as parts for other aircraft and missiles. Newsweek reported that the attack was confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.
Kovalenko said the factory in the Smolensk region has links to Russia’s Defense Ministry. Smolensk is approximately 200 miles from the Ukraine border, near the border with Belarus.
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
