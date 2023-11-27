UN Aviation Conference Reduces Carbon Reduction Target

During U.N.-led discussions on Friday, countries agreed to reduce a 2030 goal to cut carbon emissions from international aviation by incorporating cleaner energy including sustainable aviation fuel, according to reporting from Reuters

The agreement came after days of discussions led by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Dubai, where countries called for 5% lower carbon emissions—a decrease from its earlier target of 5-8%. ICAO called it a “giant leap to accelerate its decarbonization.”

According to Reuters, the aviation sector says cost estimates for achieving net zero carbon emissions range from $1.4 to 3.2 trillion—underscoring the need for global participation in developing and advancing SAF.

In its press release, ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar noted that “achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will require substantial and sustained investment and financing over the coming decades. We must furthermore assure reliable and affordable support and capacity-building for those States with particular needs, as they will be depending on it to help play their part.”

This weeks’ meeting preceded the upcoming COP28 climate summit set for next week, convened by the UN.