United 737 Hits Kite On Final For DCA

Airport police briefly took away a man's kite after reports that it was hit by a United Airlines Boeing 737 on short final for Washington Reagan Airport on Saturday. He was apparently one of two kite flyers enjoying early spring weather at Gravelly Point, which is just off the end of Runway 1/19. When Runway 19 is the active, aircraft landing clear go over the popular recreation area at about 100 feet AGL. A witness said he saw the kite contact the plane on the leading edge of a wing inboard of the engine. The plane landed normally and there was no damage. Kite flying is prohibited in the park but no charges were laid in the incident.