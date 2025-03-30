NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

United 737 Hits Kite On Final For DCA

Park is a popular plane spotting site.

Russ Niles
Stay Arlington

Airport police briefly took away a man's kite after reports that it was hit by a United Airlines Boeing 737 on short final for Washington Reagan Airport on Saturday. He was apparently one of two kite flyers enjoying early spring weather at Gravelly Point, which is just off the end of Runway 1/19. When Runway 19 is the active, aircraft landing clear go over the popular recreation area at about 100 feet AGL. A witness said he saw the kite contact the plane on the leading edge of a wing inboard of the engine. The plane landed normally and there was no damage. Kite flying is prohibited in the park but no charges were laid in the incident.

It was the second minor but nevertheless widely reported incident at DC in two days after a flight of four Air Force T-38 Talons triggered the TCAS in a Delta A319 that had just taken off from DCA. The Air Force trainers were on their way to Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover. The A319 crew followed the TCAS commands and further instructions from the tower and then were on their way. A midair collision between an American Eagle CRJ900 and an Army Blackhawk helicopter in January killed all 67 people on the aircraft and put airport operations under close public scrutiny.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
