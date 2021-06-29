United CEO Messages ‘Travel Is Back’ With 270-Plane Boeing/Airbus Order

Delivering the signal that airline travel is storming back (at least domestic leisure travel), United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby sent an email message to customers announcing “the largest aircraft purchase that our industry has seen in a decade.” United placed orders (terms not disclosed) for 270 single-aisle jets—200 Boeing 737 Max-series and 70 Airbus A321neos. He also said that every new aircraft would have United’s “signature interior” with improved seats, upgraded entertainment systems with power outlets and seatback screens for every passenger, and larger overhead storage bins. Kirby added that United would retrofit existing aircraft with the interiors, updating two-thirds of the fleet by 2023 and 100 percent by 2025.
“We’ll be adding an average of one brand-new plane to our mainline fleet every three days,” he said. “As the world continues to open, we’re continuing to lead with a committed focus on improving your experience every time you fly with us.”
Kirby also revealed that United would be replacing regional jets on many routes with the larger single-aisle aircraft. “As we add these larger aircraft and fly fewer regional planes, we’ll have more premium cabin and economy plus seats than ever before,” he said. “And our new aircraft will also be more fuel-efficient, helping us get even closer to our goal of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions 100 percent by 2050.”
Preemptively fending off potential criticism for heavy spending on so many new aircraft so soon after receiving government financial assistance during the pandemic, United cited the upside this purchase would have for the economy. The move will result in 25,000 new union jobs at the airline, it said, and would also help stimulate secondary job creation at manufacturers, airports and leisure travel destinations throughout the U.S.
In 2002 this airline declares bankruptcy eliminating its responsibility to its retirees. While I was working under a contract that reduced my income by 25% and received the rest in UAL stock, it looked like the deal might work out before my retirement. It didn’t and my shares became wall paper while the defined benefits were reduced by 75%. I now get my retirement from a government organization called PBGC.
Next chapter… the airline and ALPA on knees to Congress for financial aid throughout all of 2020 in the billions. The taxpayer gets to hold the bag and now miraculously they can buy Boeings and Boom. What can possibly go wrong?
While carrying my flight bags to the next flight, under my breath would mumble, they need to send our management to Dallas for a weeks worth of training with Herb Kelleher.
Don’t forget the shady deals made where they got bought out by Continental, an airline winning awards for good service, and then mysteriously absorb it so that it basically becomes their Houston hub and disappears along with most all the jobs they promised would stay in Houston.
We made the mistake of trying the new United, and after several trips, stopped flying commercial (it wouldn’t surprise me if our luggage was still flying with them though).
I wonder if he is factoring in passenger resistance ot the MAX. I wouldn’r fluy on one, and many of my friends wouldn’t, given the choice!
People don’t like traveling in old cars… or old planes.
They will be set up to lead the industry with their orders, and like buying any plane, car, or house in production, you can sell your positions when inflation hits at a huge profit.
What? It’s not every young man’s dream to slip the surly bonds in a 50 year old, dented Spam can with fiddly door handles and a Garmin?
You had a Garmin??? Wow… My schools fleet of bent 150’s with 13,000 hours flight time and on condition engines never had anything as nice as a Garmin. We did have 2 planes with a really cool IImorrow GPSs that didn’t work, it just looked good in the panel 😀