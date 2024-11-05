NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Unleaded Fuel Sales Take Off At Reid-Hillview

About 125 STCs and 1,000 gallons of fuel sold on promotional day.

GAMI founder George Braly said more than 125 STCs were sold and almost 1,000 gallons of G100UL pumped during a promotional event to mark the start of sales of the fuel on Saturday. Reid-Hillview Airport last week became the first airport to sell the high-octane unleaded avgas and it offered free STCs and fuel discounts to get the ball rolling. "I don't think it could have gone any better," Braly said.

Braly's company developed the fuel more than 14 years ago, and the sales at Reid-Hillview mark the first fuel revenue return from the costly endeavor. He said a wide range of aircraft, from Bonanzas and Cirruses to a Cessna 421 twin, were topped off with G100UL. Most were based at Reid-Hillview but some new customers came from neighboring fields. Reid-Hillview defied FAA regulations and banned 100LL over concerns about lead emissions two years ago, and any based aircraft that needed the higher octane had to find fuel elsewhere. Braly said many of those who got the promotional STCs and fuel expressed relief that they can again fuel up on their home field.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
