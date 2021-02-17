UPS Closes Worldport For Weather

UPS suspended operations at its Worldport global air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday due to severe weather. The move is a first for the 5.2 million-square-foot facility, which opened in 2002 and serves as UPS’ main hub in the U.S. Located at Louisville International Airport (SDF), Worldport typically sees around 300 flights a day and is capable of processing 416,000 packages per hour at peak capacity.
“At UPS, we are always safety first in meeting our service commitments,” UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer said in a statement on Monday. “That’s why, with 6-10” of snow and ice expected today in Louisville, we are taking the unusual step of suspending Worldport sort operations and cancelling domestic inbound flights on Monday night, Feb. 15.”
UPS also cancelled sort operations for Monday night at its regional hub in Dallas, Texas, in response to the storm, which left millions without power. Operations at both locations resumed on Tuesday.
They should learn from the Norwegian 🙂
https://edition.cnn.com/2013/02/14/travel/norway-winter-snow-airport-delays/index.html
Given it’s their first closure in 19 years I doubt the financial types would sign off on investing in a Norway-style snow handling setup.
The woes of Texas’ power grid during this storm is another story, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a significant speedup of their ongoing grid reconfiguration & upgrade efforts. The push for “green” power has been disruptive everywhere.
Joe P is right, the push for “green” power isn’t what is causing electricity disruption in Texas. Among the main factors: 1. Texas chose not to interconnect its power grid with neighbouring states, so they can’t supply energy when Texas is under strain; 2. Seasonal shutdowns of coal and natural gas plants for maintenance, because normally winter is a LOW-demand time in Texas; 3. Shortages of natural gas at gas-fired plants, in part because gas demand for home heating is high, and supplies can’t keep up. So, don’t blame “green” power, blame inadequate Texas preparations for extreme weather.
Lots of detail in these tweets from Princeton engineering prof Jesse Jenkins: https://twitter.com/JesseJenkins/status/1361348544154664961?s=20 .
Actually, the “green” power, while only 10 – 20% in TX has been very reliable. It has been the coal, NG and Nuclear plants that have struggled due to being unprepared for this kind of weather. Hopefully, they will learn from this and upgrade their plants while adding more wind and solar.
Yay, 3″-6″ more snow today for Louisville. I agree that investing in uber-scoopers would be silly. All of last winter, and this year until ten days ago, in the Cincinnati area 100 miles from Louisville, I had to use my tractor exactly zero times to scrape my 500 foot driveway. Since then, 20″ of snow, and 4″-8″ more tonight.
Although this study is a year old, it provides a good look at the power supply grid in Texas.
https://comptroller.texas.gov/economy/fiscal-notes/2020/august/ercot.php
I did read on various news outlets originating in the affected area, that much of the problem is attributed to natural gas generating plants not operating due to equipment freezing up.
To keep this aviation related, let me offer my sincere thanks for all the freight dogs flying in some very trying circumstances to keep the essential stuff moving. UPS, FedEx and all the rest are doing a yeoman’s job and deserve our recognition and that includes their truck drivers.
As for the green new deal, I installed my solar panels in 2009 to alleviate my carbon footprint whenever I fly my acro planes. Additionally, the tax credits for the installation went a long way in amortizing the installation costs, not to mention the rebate I get from the power company that amounts to 750-900/year. I take that money and buy av gas for the Pitts, Laser and RV4. It’s a win,win and I can recommend it highly. I should add, my electricity bill is reduced to the cost of being hooked into the grid.