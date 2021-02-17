UPS Closes Worldport For Weather

UPS suspended operations at its Worldport global air hub in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday due to severe weather. The move is a first for the 5.2 million-square-foot facility, which opened in 2002 and serves as UPS’ main hub in the U.S. Located at Louisville International Airport (SDF), Worldport typically sees around 300 flights a day and is capable of processing 416,000 packages per hour at peak capacity.

“At UPS, we are always safety first in meeting our service commitments,” UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer said in a statement on Monday. “That’s why, with 6-10” of snow and ice expected today in Louisville, we are taking the unusual step of suspending Worldport sort operations and cancelling domestic inbound flights on Monday night, Feb. 15.”

UPS also cancelled sort operations for Monday night at its regional hub in Dallas, Texas, in response to the storm, which left millions without power. Operations at both locations resumed on Tuesday.