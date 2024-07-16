Vance Gets A 737

Donald Trump didn’t just announce his running mate on Monday, he rolled out his 2IC’s new ride. According to various reports, Vance will hit the campaign trail on a 22-year-old Boeing 737-800 (N917XA) that was most recently in service with IAERO Airlines, which shut down in April of this year. It has toiled for a variety of airlines and charters over the years and most likely has a two-class configuration rather than the luxury interior of Trump’s 757. What’s unusual is that FlightAware says that tail number was scheduled to be headed to Havana, Cuba from Miami first thing this morning.