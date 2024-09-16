CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

DOJ Describes Violent Spree On Frontier Flight

DOJ says passenger choked, pushed and kicked crew members.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

The Department of Justice has taken the rare step of issuing a press release on the complex legal future that awaits a California man who told his fellow passengers "This plane is going down" before going on a violent in-flight rampage last week. The DOJ said Charles Angel Salva, 30, is facing charges of interference with flight crew after he allegedly tried to choke a flight attendant and kicked another repeatedly in the shins. The incident occurred on a Frontier Airlines flight from John Wayne Airport to San Francisco Sept. 9.

According to the release, Salva first came to the crew's attention when he pulled the oxygen masks out of their housing in his row of seats. When confronted by flight attendants he ran from them. In the ensuing melee he allegedly choked one, pushed another and later kicked the third flight attendant while the crew and passengers tried to restrain him. He was able to get out of plastic handcuffs and was finally subdued just before the plane landed at Ontario Airport. He could get up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Tentative Deal Averts Air Canada Pilots’ Strike
Aviation NewsTentative Deal Averts Air Canada Pilots’ StrikeRuss Niles
Heart Aerospace Rolls Out 30-Seat Electric Regional Demonstrator
Aviation NewsHeart Aerospace Rolls Out 30-Seat Electric Regional DemonstratorRuss Niles
Alaska MAX Crew Rejects Takeoff In Runway Incursion
Aviation NewsAlaska MAX Crew Rejects Takeoff In Runway IncursionRuss Niles
FAA Under Fire For Space Launch Licensing Delays
Aviation NewsFAA Under Fire For Space Launch Licensing DelaysAmelia Walsh
Gulfstream Secures First G400 Sale
Aviation NewsGulfstream Secures First G400 SaleAmelia Walsh
NTSB Issues Deicing Safety Alert
Aviation NewsNTSB Issues Deicing Safety AlertAmelia Walsh