DOJ Describes Violent Spree On Frontier Flight

The Department of Justice has taken the rare step of issuing a press release on the complex legal future that awaits a California man who told his fellow passengers "This plane is going down" before going on a violent in-flight rampage last week. The DOJ said Charles Angel Salva, 30, is facing charges of interference with flight crew after he allegedly tried to choke a flight attendant and kicked another repeatedly in the shins. The incident occurred on a Frontier Airlines flight from John Wayne Airport to San Francisco Sept. 9.

According to the release, Salva first came to the crew's attention when he pulled the oxygen masks out of their housing in his row of seats. When confronted by flight attendants he ran from them. In the ensuing melee he allegedly choked one, pushed another and later kicked the third flight attendant while the crew and passengers tried to restrain him. He was able to get out of plastic handcuffs and was finally subdued just before the plane landed at Ontario Airport. He could get up to 20 years in prison if convicted.