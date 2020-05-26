WACO Amphib Certified, First Example Delivered

What could be better than a new WACO biplane? A new WACO biplane on floats. And better than that? A new WACO YMF-5F biplane on amphibious floats, which is what has just been delivered by the company. While the Battle Creek, Michigan-based firm has been flying a factory ship on Aerocet 3400 composite amphibious floats since 2017, this is the first production version after the certification was issued. This ship was just delivered and another is expected to leave the factory in June. Two more are in production after that.

According to the company, the basic YMF-5 has undergone a number of modifications. “A wing walk has been added to the right wing and grab handles have been integrated into both lower wings for effortless docking from either side,” says the company. “The frame receives an epoxy coating to prevent corrosion, and all hardware & cabling are stainless steel—ideal for both freshwater & saltwater operation. It is also the only WACO with landing gear controls!”

With a zero-time seven-cylinder Jacobs radial making 300 HP, the amphibious WACO is said to get off the water in 1,300 feet (on land that’s 628 feet), climb at 600 feet per minute and cruise at 105 MPH. It carries 48 gallons of fuel and uses 15 GPH. “Three people can enjoy the luxurious heated cockpits which can be outfitted with Premium Leather, Teak & Holly Flooring, and a full Garmin Glass Cockpit,” says the company. The basic YMF-5 starts at $489,600. The company did not disclose the total cost of the amphib version, but we’ll update this story as soon as we know.