WAI Annual Convention Wraps

The 36th Women in Aviation International Conference wrapped up last week in Denver after attracting more than 5,000 delegates from 168 countries and hundreds of sponsors and vendors. More than 90 scholarships were handed out and there was lots of opportunity for networking by women involved in the industry in the full range of capacities. One of its main goals is increasing female participation in aviation and CEO Lynda Coffman said women are still fighting for access to the same opportunities as men.