WAI Annual Convention Wraps
More than 250 girls attended the Girls In Aviation event to hear about six different aviation careers.
The 36th Women in Aviation International Conference wrapped up last week in Denver after attracting more than 5,000 delegates from 168 countries and hundreds of sponsors and vendors. More than 90 scholarships were handed out and there was lots of opportunity for networking by women involved in the industry in the full range of capacities. One of its main goals is increasing female participation in aviation and CEO Lynda Coffman said women are still fighting for access to the same opportunities as men.
“While women in aviation and aerospace continue to face significant challenges—including systemic barriers and discouraging rhetoric—our shared commitment, passion, and collective action will propel us forward," Coffman adding the “WAI vision of a world where the sky is open to all, where aviation and aerospace dreams are possible, without barriers.” Seven new board members were confirmed and two were re-elected. Michaela Lucas is the new chair.