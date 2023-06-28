Warbird Pilot/Owner Killed In Montana P-40 Accident

Warbird pilot/owner and Minnesota businessman Paul Ehlen was killed in the crash of a Curtiss P-40 in western Montana. News reports indicate the aircraft suffered a mechanical failure on takeoff from Ravalli County Airport, crash-landed and was seriously damaged. According to the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Department, Ehlen died “due to the impact of the crash.”

News video shows the aircraft sitting atop a berm with the rudder and engine cowling apparently detached. There is no evidence of fire. According to the reports, Ehlen was returning to his home in Minnesota from a second home in Hamilton, Montana, when the crash occurred. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

Ehlen was remembered fondly by friends in several Facebook posts.