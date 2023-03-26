Washington Withdraws From FAA Nomination

Phil Washington has withdrawn from the nomination to become the FAA Administrator, blaming an “onslaught of unfounded Republican attacks” concerning his qualifications, his military connections and his link to a corruption investigation in Los Angeles where he led the city’s transit system. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed the move, first reported by Reuters, late Saturday.

“The FAA needs a confirmed Administrator, and Phil Washington’s transportation & military experience made him an excellent nominee,” Buttigieg said in a tweet. “The partisan attacks and procedural obstruction he has faced are undeserved, but I respect his decision to withdraw and am grateful for his service.” During a Senate confirmation hearing, Washington was grilled by GOP senators on his aviation knowledge and relative lack of experience in the industry. His status as a retired Army officer was also raised, as the position must be filled by a civilian.