Washington Withdraws From FAA Nomination

Phil Washington has withdrawn from the nomination to become the FAA Administrator, blaming an “onslaught of unfounded Republican attacks” concerning his qualifications, his military connections and his link to a corruption investigation in Los Angeles where he led the city’s transit system. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg confirmed the move, first reported by Reuters, late Saturday.
“The FAA needs a confirmed Administrator, and Phil Washington’s transportation & military experience made him an excellent nominee,” Buttigieg said in a tweet. “The partisan attacks and procedural obstruction he has faced are undeserved, but I respect his decision to withdraw and am grateful for his service.” During a Senate confirmation hearing, Washington was grilled by GOP senators on his aviation knowledge and relative lack of experience in the industry. His status as a retired Army officer was also raised, as the position must be filled by a civilian.
✅
Demanding that the holder of this very important job know a modicum of knowledge about it must no longer be necessary? First smart thing the guy’s done!
“unfounded” attacks….Oh please. I’ve seen the testimony….He’s completely clueless and has zero qualifications to lead the FAA.
Ironic that an unqualified Transportation Secretary would be the defender of an unqualified candidate for FAA Administrator.
Pardon the expression but seems the “kettle is calling the pot black”.
Well stated ‘.’
I was actually pleasantly surprised by this. I would not have thought that he would’ve had the intelligence to withdraw. Finally, the system works, but I suspect it was only by accident.
This is great news! Maybe the next nominee will not be determined by the color of their skin, but by their qualifications! And if the best qualified is a person of color then so be it!