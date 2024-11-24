Weather, Controller Shortages Loom For Record Holiday Weekend

The FAA says it will throttle traffic over the holiday weekend to mitigate expected staff shortages. The agency got ahead of the inevitable misery with a news conference at Reagan National on Friday and Administrator Mike Whitaker told reporters safety is paramount. “During the Thanksgiving travel period, we will use traffic flow management initiatives to deal with any staffing shortages on that particular day in this airspace, and we expect to have some of those shortages," Whitaker said. "If we are short on staff, we will slow traffic as needed to keep the system safe."