Webb Telescope Wins 2022 Collier

The 2022 Collier Trophy has been awarded to the James Webb Space Telescope Team. The massive effort, led by Northrop Grumman, resulted in a device that can peer literally back to the origins of the universe in startling detail. It’s the second space effort in a row to earn what many consider “In a matter of months, Webb has changed our understanding of the universe, and many more discoveries lie ahead,” said Kathy Warden, Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President at Northrop Grumman.

The Collier, presented by the National Aeronautic Association, is generally considered to be aviation’s most prestigious award and has been won by the likes of Orville and Wilbur Wright, Chuck Yeager and, in 2021, the NASA/JPL Ingenuity Team. “The James Webb Space Telescope integrates multiple advanced technologies into a system with unprecedented capabilities,” said NAA Chairman, Jim Albaugh. “ Its use will accelerate humankind’s understanding of the world we live in and help unlock the mysteries of the universe. The team is truly deserving of this great honor.” The prize is awarded annually to “greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America, with respect to improving the performance, efficiency, and safety of air or space vehicles, the value of which has been thoroughly demonstrated by actual use during the preceding year.“