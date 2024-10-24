Weight Increase Approved For Sonex And Waiex Aircraft

Sonex recently announced an increase in the maximum gross weight for all Sonex and Waiex aircraft equipped with 100-horsepower engines.

The approval comes after extensive engineering studies and flight tests, the new limit is now 1,220 pounds, a 70-pound boost from the previous 1,150-pound cap.

Mark Schaible, owner and president of Sonex, stated that these changes are expected to be well-received and will significantly increase the attractiveness of the Sonex and Waiex models for modern homebuilders. "Due to the aerobatic load limit capability of the two aircraft models and the impending MOSAIC changes to the Light Sport Aircraft rules, we took the opportunity to study this change to our specifications. We are pleased to report that stall speed testing has proven the aircraft still qualify for Sport Pilots to fly under the existing rules."

According to Sonex, Flight testing has involved the 100-horsepower AeroVee Turbo and Rotax 912 engines, with stall speeds recorded at 50 mph clean and 43 mph with full flaps. Climb performance has been confirmed, with the AeroVee Turbo achieving 700 feet per minute and the Rotax 912 reaching 800 feet per minute.