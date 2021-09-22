West Point 182 Busts United Nations TFR

A Cessna 182 operated by U.S. Military Academy West Point violated a TFR associated with a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday. According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the aircraft was intercepted by F-16s over the Hudson River and escorted out of the TFR at around 2:00 p.m. local time. The incident is under investigation.
“A West Point fixed wing aircraft flown by an Army instructor pilot conducting a cadet flight lab in support of ME481, a Civil and Mechanical Engineering class, briefly violated temporarily restricted airspace this afternoon near the George Washington Bridge,” West Point spokesperson Lt. Col. Beth Smith said in a statement to Military Times on Tuesday. “Once they realized they had violated the airspace, they immediately left the area and returned to the airport.”
The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday, Sep. 14th and is scheduled to continue through next week. Associated TFRs are expected to be in place throughout the session.
Any flight where you don’t have to dial a number when you land is a good flight.
Just shows how absurd the TFR system is!
I wonder if there have been *any* TFR violations where the pilot was found to be intentionally conducting nefarious operations in it. Seems like all they do is get innocent pilots into trouble.
Agreed.
If we didn’t have the UN within our borders this particular TFR wouldn’t be a problem.
Vile organization.
We once enforced a No Fly Zone over Iraq.
That zone is gone, now.
But the Al Qaeda No Fly Zones over our nation’s cities will be in place forever, preventing flights even by our own military personnel.
Cue Alanis Morissette song.
Isn’t it ironic?
Dontcha think?