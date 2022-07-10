The pilot of an Aero Commander 100 did a particularly nice job of setting his faltering aircraft down on Highway 74 near Sandlin Bridge, North Carolina, on July 3. The aircraft, one of just 150 singles with the Mooney-like forward canted tail built in the late 1960s, reportedly had engine problems and five lanes of asphalt was below. A wing-mounted camera captured the story the uninjured pilot and passenger will tell for the rest of their lives.

After committing to the highway landing, a curve in the road looms within the touchdown area and a set of power lines complicates the calculation. The pilot elects to duck under the wires, which gives him some extra speed. The pilot still manages to touch down in the center left turn lane while in a right turn but strays briefly into the oncoming lanes. The driver of an approaching pickup plays a part in the successful outcome by getting out of the way as the pilot hits the brakes to squeal the tires and slow down. Under control and out of danger, the pilot spots a turnoff and clears the highway with no damage and minimal disruption. Not a bad day after all.