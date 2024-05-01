WWI Tactics Take Down Russian Drones

Two weeks after Ukraine used a Light Sport aircraft modified as a kamikaze drone to attack a Russian drone factory, video proof of other outside-the-box tactics emerged this week of two guys in a Yak 52 shooting down a Russian drone with small arms. In a scene reminiscent of First World War dogfights, the much faster Yak (top speed about 100 knots) circles the Orlan-10 spy drone with its deployed emergency chute.

The video was shot near Odessa and it was apparently the handiwork of a “Ukrainian volunteer flying club.” According to commenters on the video the drone, which doesn’t carry weapons, is worth between $87,000 and $120,000.