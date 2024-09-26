Wyoming’s Lake DeSmet Opens To Seaplane Training

Pilots can now obtain their single-engine seaplane (SES) rating at Lake DeSmet in Wyoming, thanks to the efforts of advocates J.T. Grainger, Wyoming Field Director of the Seaplane Pilots Association, and Steve Guetter, President of the Minnesota Seaplane Pilots Association.

As reported by Wipaire, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of aircraft floats, the pair met with county officials to discuss inspections before and after flights to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in the 3,600 acre lake.

Grainger, who also runs Sheridan Pilots 307 Flight School, announced that local aircraft now have permanent access to the lake, while non-local aircraft can obtain access via the Seaplane Pilots Association’s mobile app. “We hope this will lead to expanded state-wide access,” Grainger noted.

Guetter’s in-person meeting was pivotal in securing ongoing approval for operations at Lake DeSmet from Johnson County officials, as he shared his firsthand experiences with effective techniques used in Minnesota to prevent seaplanes from carrying invasive species.

Additionally, the Seaplane Pilots Association listed recommendations to prevent the transfer of invasive species including: