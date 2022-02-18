AEA: Avionics Sales Rise In 2021

Business and general aviation avionics sales came in at more than $2.3 billion last year, according to the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) 2021 year-end Avionics Market Report. The amount represents a 6.5-percent increase in total year-end sales compared to 2020. AEA also reported that sales in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021 saw a 7.4-percent rise over the same time period in 2020, marking the sixth consecutive quarter to yield an increase.

“Industry sales have been steadily climbing for six straight quarters after bottoming out in the second quarter of 2020,” said AEA president and CEO Mike Adamson. “As the industry continues to recover from the initial jolt of the pandemic, avionics manufacturers are now dealing with supply chain issues that may impact sales through 2022. As a result, many OEMs are engaged in ongoing and proactive communications with their dealers and navigating through increasing lead times for some products.”

Of the companies surveyed that separated their total sales figures between North American (U.S. and Canada) and other international markets, 75.2-percent of their 2021 sales volume occurred in North America. 54.6-percent of 2021 avionics sales reported by AEA came from the retrofit market while 45.4-percent came from forward-fit sales. Sales reported in AEA’s Avionics Market Report cover all components and accessories in cockpit, cabin, software upgrades, portables, certified and noncertified aircraft electronics for business and general aviation aircraft, as well as all hardware, batteries and chargeable product upgrades from participating manufacturers.