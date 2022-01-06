Garmin Pilot App Gets New Features

Garmin announced on Wednesday that it has added several new features to its Garmin Pilot app for iOS mobile devices. The version 10.6 release includes expanded display options for field condition (FICON) and fuel unavailable NOTAMs along with layout and menu changes to the app’s Airport page. The update also added estimated time en route (ETE), fuel burn and altitude for both directions of flight to the distance measuring tool and support for the Appareo Stratus 3 ADS-B receiver.

With the latest release, the app now displays FICON NOTAMs as a badge at the end of the runway with numeric values for the surface condition and braking action for each third of the runway. Fuel unavailable NOTAMs will show up via Garmin Pilot’s fuel overlay on the dynamic map, Airport page, SafeTaxi diagram and NOTAM widget in split screen mode. The Airport page update includes layout and menu changes such as adding the type of procedures available for the airport, weather conditions and frequencies to the page header. In addition, the company says the app’s FBO database has been expanded by more than 10,000 FBO listings.

Garmin Pilot is available via the Apple App Store. The app requires an annual subscription, which starts at $79.99, following a free 30-day trial period. Version 10.6 is available immediately.