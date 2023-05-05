Aspen Evolution E5 Turns Five

Aspen Avionics is marking the fifth anniversary of the initial certification and shipment of its Evolution E5 dual electronic flight instrument. First announced at the 2018 Aircraft Electronics Association convention, the E5 received AML-STC approval for over 300 aircraft models later that year. Aspen introduced new features including a horizontal situation indicator (HSI) and optional advanced software package for true airspeed, outside air temperature, wind direction and speed and WAAS GPS mode annunciations in 2020.

“Like all Aspen displays, the Evolution E5 is configurable, upgradeable, and affordable,” said Aspen vice president of sales and customer support Mark Ferrari. “In contrast to many other standalone systems, Aspen’s versatile design and open architecture allow features to be easily configured to specific flight needs with the opportunity to add additional options without unit replacement.”

The Aspen Evolution E5 combines an attitude indicator and HSI into a single display along with offering a rechargeable backup battery, Global Position System Steering (GPSS), air data computer and attitude heading reference system (ADAHRS). As a nod to the instrument’s debut, Aspen stated that is rolling back the unit cost of the E5 to its introductory price of $4,995. The optional advanced software package runs an additional $495.