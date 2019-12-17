Aspen Evolution MAX Receives EASA Approval

Aspen Avionics has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval to sell its Evolution MAX series of primary flight and multi-function displays in EASA-regulated countries, according to a company announcement on Monday. MAX display features include GPS-aided AHRS, altitude intercept based on climb rate and font and window enlargement. The company says it is also offering a program for previous customers to “upgrade their existing Aspen EFIS system regardless of age or condition …”

“We’re not aware of any manufacturer in this industry that offers this type of upgrade program,” said Aspen CEO John Uczekaj. “Our corporate philosophy from the time we introduced the Evolution 1000 PFD 12 years ago was to offer new functions and safety features our current customers could adopt affordably and, provide future owners the peace of mind that their investment is protected as technology evolves.”

The MAX display series can be configured for one, two or three units and multi-unit displays can be upgraded one unit at a time. It has been approved for more than 600 aircraft types.