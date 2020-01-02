Aspen Introduces New E5 Features

Aspen Avionics introduced several new features for its Evolution E5 electronic flight instrument (EFI) on Thursday. New additions to the E5 include a “traditional” horizontal situation indicator (HSI), outside air temperature, true airspeed, wind direction and speed and WAAS GPS mode annunciations. The company says current E5 owners will be able to update their displays to add the new features.

“We replaced the CDI with a traditional HSI and added the additional optional software features in this latest E5 release,” said Aspen Vice President of Sales and Customer Support Mark Ferrari. “This affordable and highly capable glass flight display offers an economic means for aircraft owners to remove outdated and high-maintenance vacuum systems and air-driven gyros for the approximate cost of steam gauge overhaul.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Aspen introduced the Evolution E5 EFI in 2018. Cost for the unit is $4,995. The outside air temperature, true airspeed, wind direction and speed and WAAS GPS mode annunciation features are optional and come with a $495 price tag. According to Aspen, new E5 displays will begin shipping with the HSI feature immediately.