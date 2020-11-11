Dynon SkyView HDX Earns First Twin Approval

Dynon has announced that its SkyView HDX integrated avionics platform is now FAA-approved for installation in most Piper PA-34 Seneca models. According to the company, the approval covers its full suite of avionics, including its two-axis autopilot with coupled approach capability along with a new twin-engine monitoring solution. The Seneca is the first twin-engine aircraft the SkyView HDX has earned approval for, expanding the approved model list (AML) to all Piper Aircraft PA-34-200 Seneca, PA-34-200T Seneca II, PA-34-220T Seneca III, PA-34-220T Seneca IV, and PA-34-220T Seneca V aircraft.

“We’re thrilled to expand Dynon’s reach to twin-engine type certificated aircraft, starting with the Piper Seneca,” said Dynon director of marketing Michael Schofield. “With this approval, SkyView HDX is in a class by itself for affordable and capable twin-aircraft avionics upgrades.”

SkyView HDX pricing for the Seneca starts at $14,189 for the core system, which includes a 10-inch display providing primary flight instrumentation, synthetic vision, mapping and flight planning, and a standby EFIS-D10A flight display. Dynon says that the installed system is typically 50 to 80 pounds lighter than the instruments it is replacing. The SkyView HDX is also available for almost 600 single-engine aircraft models, with furth single- and twin-engine approvals in the works.