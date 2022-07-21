Trig Introduces New Nav/Comm

Trig Avionics has officially introduced its new TX56 Nav/Com, noting that the addition completes the Trig stack product line alongside the company’s TMA44 Audio Panel, TY96 VHF Radio and TT31 Mode S Transponder. Measuring 33 mm high and featuring 8.33 kHz channel spacing, the TX56 Nav/Com offers a customizable frequency database, dual frequency monitoring and Trig’s “Say Again” feature, which replays the last received transmission. The unit also includes a two-place intercom and built-in digital course deviation indicator (CDI).

“Trig’s Nav/Com product family has landed,” said Trig CEO Andy Davis. “Customers can now order their Nav/Com from our Approved Trig Dealers. We know customers are excited by the TX56’s space saving form factor and its compelling list of pilot friendly features.”

In addition to the TX56, which has a 10-watt transmitter, Trig’s new Nav/Com product line includes the 16-watt TX57 version for 28-volt aircraft. List price for the TX56 is €4,100 ($4,175) and the TX57 runs €4,700 ($4,790). The company is also offering two Nav/Com 760 channel versions with the 10-watt TX56A priced at €3,900 ($3,970) and the 16-watt TX57A coming in at €4,500 ($4,580). According to the company, units are available immediately.

For further details, keep an eye out for AVweb’s coverage of the Trig TX56 at AirVenture 2022 next week.