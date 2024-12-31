NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Short Final: Well Under The Radar

Takeoffs are optional…

Credit: Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

From IFR Magazine reader Chris Wells:

I just obtained my private certificate and was on the ground at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (KVPS) in Florida. I called Ground Control and requested flight following back to Pensacola. I forgot to request an en-route altitude, so the controller asked, “What altitude do you want?”

I had a sudden brain freeze and replied, “I’m on the ground.” The controller chuckled and asked if I wanted to stay on the ground or the trip home.

When I realized what I had said and requested a correct en-route altitude, I added, “I can’t believe I said that.” He replied that it happens more often than you’d expect.

