Short Final: Well Under The Radar

From IFR Magazine reader Chris Wells:

I just obtained my private certificate and was on the ground at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (KVPS) in Florida. I called Ground Control and requested flight following back to Pensacola. I forgot to request an en-route altitude, so the controller asked, “What altitude do you want?”

I had a sudden brain freeze and replied, “I’m on the ground.” The controller chuckled and asked if I wanted to stay on the ground or the trip home.