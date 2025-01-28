Short Final: ‘Stand-Up’ Controller

From IFR Magazine reader Larry Anderson:
I recently had my Jetprop panel updated at a Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport FBO. We conducted several test flights to verify everything was working correctly and the airplane could be signed off for release. On one approach, this was the conversation with the Tower:
Jetprop: “Phoenix Tower, Jetprop 1234 is cleared for the RNAV 26 Right Approach. Oh wait, my bad. There isn’t a 26 Right. We are cleared for the RNAV 26.”
Phoenix Tower: “That’s okay. We all make mistakes. I’ve been married four times. Cleared RNAV 26 Approach.”
