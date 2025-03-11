Short Final: Be Careful What You Wish For

From IFR Magazine reader Luca Bencini-Tibo

When I was serving as an instructor during a type-club flight clinic, an owner-pilot student and I were preparing to return to a tower-controlled airport within Class Bravo airspace. The owner had previously mentioned that he is a fire truck enthusiast – he liked the big ones.

Wanting to provide customer-centric service, I said, “Just squawk 7700 and see what happens.” As it turned out, we experienced an intermittent avionics failure en route, and after a couple of on-off cycles, I actually did squawk 7700. We were NORDO, but with some luck, we landed with the light-gun signals and no further issues.