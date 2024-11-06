NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Long-term Ceramic Coating: Worth the Effort, Price

Can ceramic coatings stand the test of time?

Editorial Staff

When sister publication Aviation Consumer tried professionally-applied ceramic coatings on several test bed aircraft a couple of years ago, the big question wasn't if the coating provides a brilliant, slick finish, but instead would it stand the test of time? To see how it held up, we brought one of the aircraft back to an aircraft detailer for touchups and flew away more than satisfied with the original high investment.

24-11-7 Aviation Consumer Ceramic Coating Long-Term reportDownload
