Long-term Ceramic Coating: Worth the Effort, Price
Can ceramic coatings stand the test of time?
When sister publication Aviation Consumer tried professionally-applied ceramic coatings on several test bed aircraft a couple of years ago, the big question wasn't if the coating provides a brilliant, slick finish, but instead would it stand the test of time? To see how it held up, we brought one of the aircraft back to an aircraft detailer for touchups and flew away more than satisfied with the original high investment.
Related Stories