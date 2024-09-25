This Month In Aviation Safety: Getting Behind The Airplane
It happens to every pilot and there are strategies to get back on top of it.
There isn't a pilot who can honestly say they've never been at least a little bit behind the aircraft, even for a short time when task saturated. So Aviation Safety magazine set out to tame the dragon with tips on getting and staying ahead of even the fastest airplane. And none better than former U.S. Air Force T-38 instructor pilot Matt Johnson to lay it all out.
