CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

This Month In Aviation Safety: Getting Behind The Airplane

It happens to every pilot and there are strategies to get back on top of it.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

Front of a private airplane with a severely damaged propeller

There isn't a pilot who can honestly say they've never been at least a little bit behind the aircraft, even for a short time when task saturated. So Aviation Safety magazine set out to tame the dragon with tips on getting and staying ahead of even the fastest airplane. And none better than former U.S. Air Force T-38 instructor pilot Matt Johnson to lay it all out.

AviationSafetyBehindTheAirplaneDownload
AviationSafetyBehindTheAirplaneDownload
Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAuthor
Related Stories
Short Final: Seeing The Light
FeaturesShort Final: Seeing The LightEditorial Staff
Last Week’s Poll Results: No ADS-B Landing Fees
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: No ADS-B Landing FeesEditorial Staff
Short Final: ‘Digital’ Navigation
FeaturesShort Final: ‘Digital’ NavigationEditorial Staff
Aviation Consumer Review: Flying Eyes A Lasting Investment
FeaturesAviation Consumer Review: Flying Eyes A Lasting InvestmentLarry Anglisano
Short Final: Best Of Breed
FeaturesShort Final: Best Of BreedEditorial Staff
Texas Woman’s University Launches Flight Program
Aviation NewsTexas Woman’s University Launches Flight ProgramAmelia Walsh