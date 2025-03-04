Short Final: A Racy Callsign

Nearly 20 years ago, I was flying Angel Flight trips for people who

had to travel for non-emergency medical treatment. These people

generally had to travel long distances multiple times per year, and our

volunteer flights helped mitigate the expense for them.



One time, I picked up an elderly gentleman at Lunken (Ohio) airport as I

recall, for a 2-3 hour flight to his home. He wore a jacket and tie,

and a hat; a very proper appearance and a pleasant demeanor. We talked

quite a bit during the trip, and I genuinely enjoyed his company.



The last three characters of my tail number were 69W and my callsign

for the patient portion of the trip was "Angel Flight six niner

whiskey." As the flight was conducted under IFR, there was quite a bit

of radio communication.



I don't remember if it was before or after I explained what my callsign

meant, but he remarked that seems strange the callsign for a charitable

flight included a sexual perversion and an alcoholic drink.

