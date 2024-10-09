This Month In Aviation Consumer: Dynon Skyview For Barons
Dynon’s Skyview HDX Certified is a good fit to bring old Baron panels into the 21st century
There are plenty of Beech Barons flying around with aging analog autopilots and iron gyro flight instruments. Dynon Avionics is setting to change that with a fresh STC for the Dynon digital flight control system with the SkyView HDX Certified avionics suite. In this Aviation Consumer Panel Planner 101 feature, Larry Anglisano takes a look at the interface concluding it's a worthy and capable option.
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.
