Short Final: ‘A Long Way Down’

I once had the opportunity to fly my vintage V-tail Bonanza to Washington-Dulles International Airport to report on the opening of a Signature Flight Support facility there. So, you can tell this was a long time ago.

I can’t remember if I had filed IFR, but the weather was perfect, so maybe I was on VFR Flight Following. In any event, with winds from the north, Approach vectored me to a crosswind to downwind for Runway 01R, which was convenient for the GA ramp at the north end.

What was concerning to me was, despite requests for “lower,” they held me at 3,000 feet until I was abeam the numbers for the landing runway, then proclaimed that I was “clear to land, Runway 01R.” Noting a field elevation all of 312 feet, I said, “That’s a long way down.” The controller responded, “Roger.”