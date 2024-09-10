Short Final: Best of Breed

I flew a semi-obscure aircraft type to a local 'Taco Tuesday' weekly fly in Arcadia, Florida. After a couple of great tacos and even greater comraderie, I boarded and buckled in preparation for engine start.

I noticed a young gentleman approaching the aircraft from behind the wing. When close enough he asked, “What are you?” I replied “Pudgy, Caucasian male.”

After a hearty laugh by both of us, the young gentleman introduced himself as a controller at a local airport, which explained the nature of his question. By the way, the type is a Scottish Aviation Bulldog.