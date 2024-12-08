NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Last Week’s Poll Results: Equally Rusty Pilots

Respondents say they need to work on all aspects of flying.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

Respondents say they need to work on all aspects of flying.

Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Short Final: Blues In The Blue Skies
FeaturesShort Final: Blues In The Blue SkiesEditorial Staff
Alaska Pilot Spreads Holiday Cheer With Turkey Drops
Aviation NewsAlaska Pilot Spreads Holiday Cheer With Turkey DropsAmelia Walsh
Panel Planner 101: Freshening Up An Old Cessna
FeaturesPanel Planner 101: Freshening Up An Old CessnaLarry Anglisano
Short Final: Milspec Comms For Me
FeaturesShort Final: Milspec Comms For MeEditorial Staff
Last Week’s Poll Results: The Fleet Is Fine
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: The Fleet Is FineEditorial Staff
Short Final: King Air Karma
FeaturesShort Final: King Air KarmaEditorial Staff