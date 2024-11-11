Last Week’s Poll Results: Airports Generally Good

Home/FeaturesFeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Airports Generally GoodAn impressive 31 percent found no faults with their facilities and maintenance. Editorial StaffUpdated Nov 11, 2024 12:38 AM ESTScreenshot Share this storyOnly 10 percent of respondents said their airports need major work.Share this storyEditorial StaffAVwebRelated StoriesFeaturesLong-term Ceramic Coating: Worth The Effort, PriceEditorial StaffFeaturesShort Final: Unkind Words?Editorial StaffFeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Boeing Will Likely Make ItEditorial StaffAviation NewsAustrian Pilot Sets Wingsuit World RecordsAmelia WalshFeaturesShort Final: Guilty Conscience?Editorial StaffFeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Drone WarfareEditorial Staff