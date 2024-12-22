Last Week’s Poll Results: Droning On

Home/FeaturesFeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Droning OnMost respondents dismissed the drone sightings on the East Coast as hype. Editorial StaffUpdated Dec 23, 2024 4:48 AM ESTShare this storyMost respondents dismissed the drone sightings on the East Coast as hype.Share this storyEditorial StaffAVwebRelated StoriesFeaturesTurbo Failures: Heat, Oil, PlumbingAviation ConsumerFeaturesShort Final: Follow The LeaderMark PhelpsFeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Hope For BoeingEditorial StaffFeaturesPartial Power FailuresJoseph E. (Jeb) BurnsideFeaturesShort Final: ‘Achtung! Schpitfeuer!’Mark PhelpsFeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Equally Rusty PilotsEditorial Staff