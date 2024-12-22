NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Last Week’s Poll Results: Droning On

Most respondents dismissed the drone sightings on the East Coast as hype.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

Most respondents dismissed the drone sightings on the East Coast as hype.

Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Turbo Failures: Heat, Oil, Plumbing
FeaturesTurbo Failures: Heat, Oil, PlumbingAviation Consumer
Short Final: Follow The Leader
FeaturesShort Final: Follow The LeaderMark Phelps
Last Week’s Poll Results: Hope For Boeing
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Hope For BoeingEditorial Staff
Partial Power Failures
FeaturesPartial Power FailuresJoseph E. (Jeb) Burnside
Short Final: ‘Achtung! Schpitfeuer!’
FeaturesShort Final: ‘Achtung! Schpitfeuer!’Mark Phelps
Last Week’s Poll Results: Equally Rusty Pilots
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Equally Rusty PilotsEditorial Staff