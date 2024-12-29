Last Week’s Poll Results: Keep Public ATC

Home/FeaturesFeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Keep Public ATCThere’s scant support among respondents for ATC privatization. Editorial StaffUpdated Dec 29, 2024 10:28 PM ESTShare this storyThere's scant support among respondents for ATC privatization.Share this storyEditorial StaffAVwebRelated StoriesAviation NewsLegal Setback For Backcountry AirstripsAmelia WalshFeaturesTop Ten Tips for Managing RiskJoseph E. (Jeb) BurnsideFeaturesShort Final: Slow-Moving TrafficEditorial StaffFeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Droning OnEditorial StaffFeaturesTurbo Failures: Heat, Oil, PlumbingAviation ConsumerFeaturesShort Final: Follow The LeaderMark Phelps