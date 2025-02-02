NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Last Week’s Poll Results: Weather Was A Factor

More than half of respondents were grounded by weather during the year.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

More than half of respondents were grounded by weather during the year.

Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Pilot/Olympian Iris Cummings Critchell Dies At 104
Aviation NewsPilot/Olympian Iris Cummings Critchell Dies At 104Amelia Walsh
Flying Eyes Glasses: Versatile, Flexible
FeaturesFlying Eyes Glasses: Versatile, FlexibleLarry Anglisano
Short Final: ‘Stand-Up’ Controller
FeaturesShort Final: ‘Stand-Up’ ControllerEditorial Staff
Last Week’s Poll Results: Some Like To Clap
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Some Like To ClapEditorial Staff
Stalls in the Pattern
FeaturesStalls in the PatternTom Turner
Short Final: Descent Guidance
FeaturesShort Final: Descent GuidanceEditorial Staff